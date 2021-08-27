DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) Shares Purchased by ARK Investment Management LLC

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG) by 211.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,628,251 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,252,827 shares during the quarter. DraftKings accounts for about 1.3% of ARK Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 3.40% of DraftKings worth $710,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in DraftKings during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 137.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. 49.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other DraftKings news, insider Jason Robins sold 333,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.08, for a total transaction of $14,693,362.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,645,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $204,793,431.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Jason Park sold 53,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.78, for a total value of $2,762,463.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 248,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,878,307.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,660,084 shares of company stock valued at $186,096,065 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 62.00% of the company’s stock.

DKNG stock traded up $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $60.01. 13,014,965 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,365,577. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $50.49. DraftKings Inc. has a one year low of $34.47 and a one year high of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.18 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 4.72, a quick ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

A number of research firms have weighed in on DKNG. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on DraftKings from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Benchmark increased their target price on DraftKings from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Oppenheimer began coverage on DraftKings in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. DraftKings currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.83.

DraftKings Company Profile

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Business-to-Consumer and Business-to-Business. The company provides users with daily sports, sports betting, and iGaming opportunities. It is also involved in the design, development, and licensing of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook, and casino gaming products.

