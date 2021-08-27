Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Draganfly Inc (NASDAQ:DPRO)’s stock price was down 1.1% on Friday . The company traded as low as $2.72 and last traded at $2.78. Approximately 267,654 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the average daily volume of 238,543 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.81.

About Draganfly (NASDAQ:DPRO)

Draganfly Inc is a drone manufacturer and systems developer. The company offers drone solutions, software, and AI systems serving the public safety, agriculture, industrial inspections, security, mapping and surveying markets. Draganfly Inc is based in Los Angeles, CA.

