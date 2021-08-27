Drep [new] Trading Up 10.7% Over Last 7 Days (DREP)

Drep [new] (CURRENCY:DREP) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on August 27th. Drep [new] has a market capitalization of $32.16 million and $21.09 million worth of Drep [new] was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Drep [new] coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.81 or 0.00001671 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Drep [new] has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.65 or 0.00053172 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003086 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00014159 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.72 or 0.00053322 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $369.12 or 0.00765218 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48.25 or 0.00100025 BTC.

About Drep [new]

Drep [new] (DREP) is a coin. Its launch date was September 5th, 2019. Drep [new]’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,900,000 coins. Drep [new]’s official Twitter account is @FoundationDrep

According to CryptoCompare, “DREP Foundation is committed to building a performance-oriented technology infrastructure supporting high transaction capacity for an ecosystem generating valuable reputation data. The reputation protocol is uniquely designed to serve the reputation-based assets and currencies running both inside the platform ecosystem and across platforms, thus empowering data sharing and easing the information silo effect. Focusing on two industry pain points: lack of user adoption and low transaction throughput, DREP Foundation aims to provide a highly scalable blockchain architecture, DREP Chain, for the deployment of a reputation protocol that anyone can use. “

