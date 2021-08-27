DubaiCoin 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $552,181.00 (DBIX)

DubaiCoin (CURRENCY:DBIX) traded 1,078.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. During the last week, DubaiCoin has traded up 1,027.6% against the U.S. dollar. One DubaiCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $1.20 or 0.00003094 BTC on major exchanges. DubaiCoin has a total market cap of $5.12 million and $552,181.00 worth of DubaiCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get DubaiCoin alerts:

Waves (WAVES) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00051053 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.93 or 0.00026335 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00002285 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00008561 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003239 BTC.

Nxt (NXT) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

DubaiCoin Profile

DubaiCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was February 20th, 2016. DubaiCoin’s total supply is 4,263,172 coins. The Reddit community for DubaiCoin is /r/ArabianChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DubaiCoin is www.arabianchain.org . DubaiCoin’s official Twitter account is @DubaiCoin_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “DBIX is an advanced version of DubaiCoin with improved security and greater efficiency to support money transfers and global payments, along with fueling the Arabian Chain platform. It's a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Dagger-Hashimoto algorithm. “

DubaiCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DubaiCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DubaiCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DubaiCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DubaiCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DubaiCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.