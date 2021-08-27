Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $37.21

Dürr Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:DUE) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of €37.21 ($43.78) and traded as high as €42.54 ($50.05). Dürr Aktiengesellschaft shares last traded at €41.04 ($48.28), with a volume of 215,196 shares trading hands.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on DUE shares. Kepler Capital Markets set a €48.00 ($56.47) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Thursday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €37.00 ($43.53) price target on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Monday, August 16th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €58.00 ($68.24) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €32.00 ($37.65) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €53.00 ($62.35) price objective on shares of Dürr Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dürr Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €43.40 ($51.06).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.45, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 140.55. The business’s fifty day moving average is €37.21.

DÃ¼rr Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mechanical and plant engineering company worldwide. The company's Paint and Final Assembly Systems segment plans, builds, and modernizes paint shops and final assembly lines for the automotive industry; and supplies products and processes for various process stages in paint shop technology.

