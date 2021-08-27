Dusk Network Trading Up 1.2% This Week (DUSK)

Dusk Network (CURRENCY:DUSK) traded 3.8% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. One Dusk Network coin can currently be bought for $0.16 or 0.00000323 BTC on popular exchanges. Dusk Network has a total market cap of $58.64 million and approximately $3.29 million worth of Dusk Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Dusk Network has traded up 1.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.85 or 0.00052822 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003073 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014130 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002046 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.00 or 0.00053124 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $371.73 or 0.00759449 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $49.27 or 0.00100652 BTC.

Dusk Network Coin Profile

Dusk Network (DUSK) is a coin. It launched on December 11th, 2018. Dusk Network’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 370,663,706 coins. The official website for Dusk Network is www.dusk.network . Dusk Network’s official Twitter account is @DuskFoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dusk Network is /r/DuskNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Dusk Network is medium.com/dusk-network

According to CryptoCompare, “The DUSK Network is a decentralized infrastructure that enables fast, anonymous bi-directional transmission of data among equipotent peers, paid for by a privacy-oriented cryptocurrency: DUSK. DUSK Network was conceived to be the first unrestricted and fully distributed communication network that does not compromise high data-rate transmission capabilities with the security and anonymity of its peers. “

Dusk Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dusk Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dusk Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dusk Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

