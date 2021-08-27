DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) PT Set at €46.00 by UBS Group

DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA (ETR:DWS) received a €46.00 ($54.12) target price from analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 27.71% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on DWS. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.94) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €48.00 ($56.47) target price on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley set a €42.90 ($50.47) price objective on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €49.20 ($57.88) target price on shares of DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €42.74 ($50.28).

Shares of DWS opened at €36.02 ($42.38) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 3.57. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of €39.71. The firm has a market cap of $7.20 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.02. DWS Group GmbH & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €27.43 ($32.27) and a twelve month high of €41.84 ($49.22).

DWS Group GmbH & Co KGaA offers asset management services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions cover equities, fixed income, cash, real estate, infrastructure, and private equity, as well as a range of sustainable investments.

