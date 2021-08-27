DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Shares Acquired by LSV Asset Management

LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,603,318 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 197,730 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management owned about 1.41% of DXC Technology worth $140,313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the first quarter worth $1,219,000. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new stake in shares of DXC Technology in the first quarter worth $5,242,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 56.2% in the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 69,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,164,000 after buying an additional 24,908 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 9.2% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 148,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,635,000 after buying an additional 12,480 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 104.5% in the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 729,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,816,000 after buying an additional 373,014 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Susquehanna upgraded shares of DXC Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.08.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,247 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $40.10 per share, with a total value of $50,004.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Raul J. Fernandez acquired 1,390 shares of DXC Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $35.83 per share, with a total value of $49,803.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 20,804 shares of company stock valued at $814,217 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DXC Technology stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.11. 4,769 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,610,793. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.35 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. DXC Technology has a 12 month low of $15.64 and a 12 month high of $44.18.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. DXC Technology had a net margin of 1.92% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that DXC Technology will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Co provides technology consulting, outsourcing and support services. It operates through the following segments: Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment provides technology solutions that help clients address challenges and accelerates the digital transformations that is tailored to each client’s specific objectives.

