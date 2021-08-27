Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Sells $32,440,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.91. 17,650,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 13.0% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,243,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $140,301,000 after buying an additional 1,639,077 shares during the last quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 8.0% during the second quarter. Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors LLC now owns 11,771,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $115,951,000 after buying an additional 875,935 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,555,146 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $84,096,000 after buying an additional 366,990 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 1.5% during the second quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 5,878,959 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,908,000 after buying an additional 89,098 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 8.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,785,376 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,986,000 after purchasing an additional 463,533 shares during the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

