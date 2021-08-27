Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Sells $32,440,000.00 in Stock

Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) Director Andrew A. F. Hack sold 2,000,000 shares of Dynavax Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $32,440,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Shares of DVAX stock traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.91. 17,650,012 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,033,109. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.69. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -65.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64. Dynavax Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $3.58 and a fifty-two week high of $18.50.
Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 7.33% and a negative net margin of 3.37%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
