Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.67. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 37,612 shares trading hands.
Several analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.
In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)
Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.
