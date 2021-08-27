Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Shares Gap Up to $17.55

Shares of Dynavax Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:DVAX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.55, but opened at $18.67. Dynavax Technologies shares last traded at $17.50, with a volume of 37,612 shares trading hands.

Several analysts have recently commented on DVAX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on shares of Dynavax Technologies from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “d-” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.50 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.53. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.64.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.37% and a negative return on equity of 7.33%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies Co. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, COO David F. Novack sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $120,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,788. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 5,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $86,520.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 9,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,335. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,408,268 shares of company stock valued at $26,140,545 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 11.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after buying an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Dynavax Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.57% of the company’s stock.

About Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX)

Dynavax Technologies Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel vaccines and immuno-oncology therapeutics. Its product includes HEPLISAV-B, which prevents infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in adults 18 years of age and older.

