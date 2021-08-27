e-Gulden (EFL) Trading 0.1% Lower This Week

e-Gulden (CURRENCY:EFL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. e-Gulden has a market cap of $2.15 million and $114.00 worth of e-Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Gulden coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000259 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, e-Gulden has traded 0.1% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $173.85 or 0.00359642 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006164 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0283 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000513 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003187 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0768 or 0.00000159 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About e-Gulden

e-Gulden (EFL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 19th, 2014. e-Gulden’s total supply is 20,983,754 coins and its circulating supply is 17,161,492 coins. The official website for e-Gulden is www.e-gulden.org . e-Gulden’s official Twitter account is @eguldenfoundati

According to CryptoCompare, “The Electronic Gulden Crypto Currency (EFL) is named after the Gulden Florjin a Dutch coin from the Middle Ages. Again like SpainCoin, Scotcoin, CryptoEscudo, and other nationally inspired crypto currencies, the Electronic Gulden is a premined coin for distribution to a specific nationality – in this case the Dutch. 50% of the coin can be mined by anyone and 50% will be allotted to Dutch Households and verified using two proofs of address – two utility bills. The ELF coin is a PoW scrypt altcoin with a hard cap limit of 21000000, block reward halving every 210000 blocks, difficulty adjustment every 4500 blocks, and a starting block reward of 25 coins per block. “

