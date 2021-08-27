e-Money (NGM) Reaches Market Capitalization of $16.60 Million

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded up 9.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. e-Money has a market cap of $16.60 million and $272,096.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, e-Money has traded 38% higher against the U.S. dollar. One e-Money coin can now be bought for about $0.84 or 0.00001714 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.19 or 0.00053444 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.39 or 0.00129331 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $75.05 or 0.00153130 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00003534 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,143.70 or 0.98232509 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $489.43 or 0.00998637 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,243.53 or 0.06618099 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

