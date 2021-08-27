Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) Sets New 52-Week High at $59.35

Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $59.35 and last traded at $59.05, with a volume of 3912 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $56.22.

The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $56.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.51 and a beta of 1.15.

Get Eagle Bancorp alerts:

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. Eagle Bancorp had a net margin of 40.22% and a return on equity of 13.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Eagle Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.99 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.37%. This is an increase from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Eagle Bancorp by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 6.4% in the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 0.4% in the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 65,310 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 3.3% in the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 8,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Eagle Bancorp by 2.3% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $710,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 69.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN)

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.