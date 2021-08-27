Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) Shares Gap Up to $8.00

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $8.00, but opened at $8.33. Earthstone Energy shares last traded at $8.59, with a volume of 2,378 shares changing hands.

ESTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Earthstone Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Earthstone Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a C$10.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Alliance Global Partners upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Earthstone Energy from $12.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

Get Earthstone Energy alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $668.34 million, a P/E ratio of -10.54 and a beta of 2.95. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $89.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.37 million. Earthstone Energy had a negative net margin of 11.78% and a positive return on equity of 5.09%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Warburg Pincus LLC bought a new position in Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $94,652,000. Royce & Associates LP lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,807,506 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $12,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,233 shares during the period. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its stake in Earthstone Energy by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 1,646,743 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 54,561 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,534,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $16,990,000 after purchasing an additional 38,987 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,361,067 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $15,067,000 after purchasing an additional 122,387 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.91% of the company’s stock.

About Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE)

Earthstone Energy, Inc is an independent oil and gas holding company. It engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and gas reserves. It also focuses on the Midland Basin and Eagle Ford Trend properties. The company was founded on July 7, 1969 and is headquartered in The Woodlands, TX.

Featured Article: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Receive News & Ratings for Earthstone Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Earthstone Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.