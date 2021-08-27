Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.30.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DEA shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $24.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Get Easterly Government Properties alerts:

NYSE:DEA opened at $21.14 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.31 and a beta of 0.44. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $19.64 and a twelve month high of $25.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.77.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.23). Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company had revenue of $68.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $67.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. This is a positive change from Easterly Government Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.13%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.50, for a total value of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 7,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,702. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total transaction of $193,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,157,001.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,392,510 in the last three months. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 3.8% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 33,466 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the first quarter worth about $204,000. 82.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, development, and management of commercial properties that are leased to U.S. Government agencies. The company was founded on October 10, 2014 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

Further Reading: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Easterly Government Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Easterly Government Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.