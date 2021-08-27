Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 291,400 shares, an increase of 140.8% from the July 29th total of 121,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 524,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Shares of EXG stock traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.66. 869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 633,390. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund has a 52-week low of $7.09 and a 52-week high of $10.81.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be given a dividend of $0.069 per share. This represents a $0.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd. This is a positive change from Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $163,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 12.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 571,660 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,316,000 after acquiring an additional 64,215 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 20.0% during the first quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 30,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund by 3.1% during the first quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,235 shares during the period.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund acts as closed-end investment fund. It intends to provide current income and gains with an objective of capital appreciation. The company was founded on February 27, 2007 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

