eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Anthony John Bates Sells 19,060 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. 5,037,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,699. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

