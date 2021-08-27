eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Anthony John Bates Sells 19,060 Shares

eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Director Anthony John Bates sold 19,060 shares of eBay stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $1,412,727.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.
Shares of NASDAQ EBAY traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $76.41. 5,037,494 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,567,699. eBay Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.36 and a 12-month high of $76.58. The company has a current ratio of 3.96, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.77.
eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.
eBay announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, August 11th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on EBAY shares. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $80.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in eBay by 161.1% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 141,903 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $9,963,000 after buying an additional 87,563 shares in the last quarter. Blackhawk Capital Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,043,000. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 1.5% during the first quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 156,768 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $9,600,000 after purchasing an additional 2,279 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of eBay during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,784,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its stake in shares of eBay by 14.0% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 387,947 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $23,757,000 after purchasing an additional 47,630 shares during the period. 78.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
eBay Company Profile
eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.
Featured Story: Trading Strategy
Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.