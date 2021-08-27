eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 16.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 102,624 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 20,176 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in eBay were worth $7,205,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in eBay during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 387.9% during the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in eBay by 117.1% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 684 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

Get eBay alerts:

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $75.43. 56,351 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,582,787. eBay Inc. has a 52-week low of $45.36 and a 52-week high of $76.55. The company has a market capitalization of $49.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.96 and a quick ratio of 3.96.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a return on equity of 38.34% and a net margin of 115.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.02 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that eBay Inc. will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.95%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.57%.

eBay announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the e-commerce company to purchase up to 6.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Benchmark boosted their price target on eBay from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho boosted their price target on eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered eBay from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on eBay from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.10.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total transaction of $56,213.52. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

eBay Company Profile

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

Featured Story: What is total return in investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EBAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.