eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price raised by research analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.37% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EBAY. Susquehanna reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $66.00 price objective (down from $75.00) on shares of eBay in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $78.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.10.

NASDAQ:EBAY opened at $75.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.96. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $45.36 and a fifty-two week high of $76.55. The firm has a market cap of $49.17 billion, a PE ratio of 4.03, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.77.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The e-commerce company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.16. eBay had a net margin of 115.40% and a return on equity of 38.34%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.02 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.24 EPS for the current year.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to reacquire up to 6.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other eBay news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 856 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.67, for a total value of $56,213.52. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,805 shares in the company, valued at $3,008,014.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 14,584 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.49, for a total value of $1,071,778.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,159 shares in the company, valued at $1,554,974.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,538 shares of company stock valued at $4,209,160. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in shares of eBay by 115.3% during the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 394 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc raised its position in eBay by 515.4% in the second quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 400 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $29,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in eBay in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in eBay by 387.9% in the first quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 522 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.49% of the company’s stock.

eBay, Inc operates as a commerce company. The company platforms include online marketplace and its localized counterparts, including off-platform businesses in South Korea, Japan, and Turkey, as well as eBay’s suite of mobile apps. The company technologies and services are designed to give buyers choice and a breadth of relevant inventory and to enable sellers worldwide to organize and offer their inventory for sale, virtually anytime and anywhere.

