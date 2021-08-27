eBoost Price Hits $0.0281 on Major Exchanges (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. eBoost has a total market cap of $2.81 million and $17.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One eBoost coin can currently be bought for $0.0281 or 0.00000059 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 32.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000594 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $173.03 or 0.00360632 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00006251 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0272 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000511 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003181 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0756 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0155 or 0.00000032 BTC.

About eBoost

eBoost (CRYPTO:EBST) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for eBoost is www.eboost.fun . eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

Buying and Selling eBoost

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy eBoost using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

