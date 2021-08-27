eCash (XEC) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $18.73 Million

eCash (CURRENCY:XEC) traded up 9.6% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. One eCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. eCash has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $18.73 million worth of eCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eCash has traded up 31.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002069 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002356 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00053420 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $63.05 or 0.00130335 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $74.07 or 0.00153122 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003549 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,223.30 or 0.99692637 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $491.62 or 0.01016332 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,199.53 or 0.06614434 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About eCash

eCash’s total supply is 21,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,823,598,423,313 coins. eCash’s official Twitter account is @bitcoin_abc . The Reddit community for eCash is https://reddit.com/r/ecash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “XEC is a centralized coin unlike other coins in the market. Our core idea is to provide an “Equivalent Value Overseas Remittance” through our Eternal Wallet System. We can do any transactions like remittances, payment without any other coins involving hence having a very low transfer or processing fees. The XEC system also preventing hackers and fraudulent activities including tracing back the data, among others. XET refers to a token that can be exchanged with Eternal Coin (XEC) at 1:10 ratio. Eternal Coin (XEC) can be traded and acquired via authorized exchanges ONLY which leads to the disadvantage that XEC can’t be acquired via ANY unauthorized exchanges throughout the world. Therefore, Eternal Token (XET) is developed to be listed and tradable with various currencies on global exchanges. The issuance between two compatible virtual currencies is a new form of virtual currency to solve the disadvantage of XEC and other currencies with a similar situation. “

