EchoLink Price Down 12.4% Over Last 7 Days (EKO)

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded 6.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. EchoLink has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $22,957.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded down 12.4% against the U.S. dollar. One EchoLink coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges.

EchoLink Coin Profile

EKO is a coin. It launched on November 21st, 2017. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for EchoLink is echolink.info . The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo

According to CryptoCompare, “EchoLink is a blockchain based system that provides verified education, skill, and work experience information. Taking advantage of blockchain technology's immutability and time stamp functionality, EchoLink provides users with trusted information regarding a job candidate's education, skill, and work experience. EchoLink provides savings to recruiters in time and financial resources. The EchoLink system can be also be used for additional industries, such as banking, finance, general notary service. EchoLink is building high-trust economy through innovations in blockchain technology. “

EchoLink Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EchoLink should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

