ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 64,900 shares, an increase of 143.1% from the July 29th total of 26,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 612,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ECMOHO stock. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ECMOHO Limited (NASDAQ:MOHO) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 41,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.14% of ECMOHO as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOHO stock opened at $0.65 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.79 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.16. ECMOHO has a 12-month low of $0.60 and a 12-month high of $3.98.

ECMOHO (NASDAQ:MOHO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $27.09 million during the quarter. ECMOHO had a negative return on equity of 19.64% and a negative net margin of 5.53%.

About ECMOHO

ECMOHO Limited, an investment holding company, operates as an integrated solution provider in the non-medical health and wellness market. The company offers health supplements and food, mother and child care products, personal care products, and household healthcare equipment and cleaning products. It also operates an online e-commerce platform.

