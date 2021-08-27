Edap Tms’ (EDAP) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at HC Wainwright in a research note issued to investors on Friday, TipRanks reports. They presently have a $12.00 target price on the medical equipment provider’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 101.34% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Edap Tms from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.63.

EDAP stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.96. 93 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 211,704. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.83. The firm has a market cap of $198.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 596.60 and a beta of 1.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $6.24. Edap Tms has a 12 month low of $3.45 and a 12 month high of $10.68.

Edap Tms (NASDAQ:EDAP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). Edap Tms had a return on equity of 2.11% and a net margin of 0.92%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Edap Tms will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the second quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Edap Tms during the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.24% of the company’s stock.

Edap Tms Company Profile

EDAP TMS SA is a holding company, which through its subsidiary engages in the development, production, and marketing of minimally invasive medical devices for urological diseases. It operates through High Intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) and Urology Devices and Services (UDS) segments. The HIFU segment develops, manufactures and markets devices for the minimally invasive ablation of certain types of localized tumors using HIFU technology.

