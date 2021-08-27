Edgeless (EDG) Trading 19.3% Higher Over Last Week

Edgeless (CURRENCY:EDG) traded down 10.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on August 27th. In the last seven days, Edgeless has traded up 19.3% against the US dollar. One Edgeless coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0071 or 0.00000014 BTC on major exchanges. Edgeless has a market cap of $870,542.49 and approximately $1,868.00 worth of Edgeless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Edgeless alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.97 or 0.00052802 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.50 or 0.00003057 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00014019 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002035 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.91 or 0.00052677 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $370.51 or 0.00753378 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.59 or 0.00100843 BTC.

Edgeless Profile

Edgeless (EDG) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 28th, 2017. Edgeless’ total supply is 132,046,997 coins and its circulating supply is 122,146,967 coins. The official website for Edgeless is edgeless.io . Edgeless’ official Twitter account is @edgelessproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Edgeless is blog.edgelessgroup.io . The Reddit community for Edgeless is /r/Edgeless and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Edgeless is an equity-based token that represents ownership in the profits of the Edgless casino, a decentralized online gaming platform based on Ethereum smart contracts that offer users a low to non-existent edge in games. “

Edgeless Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Edgeless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Edgeless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Edgeless using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Edgeless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Edgeless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.