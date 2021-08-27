Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Edgewell Personal Care Co (NYSE:EPC) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $44.20.

EPC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Northern Trust Capital Markets upped their target price on Edgewell Personal Care from $45.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet upgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Edgewell Personal Care from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edgewell Personal Care from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th.

Get Edgewell Personal Care alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EPC. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $2,369,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Edgewell Personal Care by 419.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,022,000 after purchasing an additional 93,915 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Edgewell Personal Care during the first quarter worth approximately $230,000. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Edgewell Personal Care by 11.5% in the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 90,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,602,000 after acquiring an additional 9,376 shares during the period. 94.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EPC opened at $42.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.00. Edgewell Personal Care has a 1 year low of $25.50 and a 1 year high of $46.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $42.77.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $573.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.56 million. Edgewell Personal Care had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Edgewell Personal Care will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Edgewell Personal Care’s payout ratio is currently 21.98%.

About Edgewell Personal Care

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

Featured Story: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for Edgewell Personal Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgewell Personal Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.