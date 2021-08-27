Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) Shares Gap Up to $14.11

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWTX) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $14.11, but opened at $14.71. Edgewise Therapeutics shares last traded at $15.12, with a volume of 84 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Edgewise Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.60.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.91.

Edgewise Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EWTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.04). On average, equities research analysts predict that Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWTX. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in shares of Edgewise Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $156,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $186,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Edgewise Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Edgewise Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $216,000. 90.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Edgewise Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:EWTX)

Edgewise Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule therapies for musculoskeletal diseases. It offers a precision medicine muscle platform that generates programs to address various muscle disorders, such as Duchenne, Becker, and limb girdle muscular dystrophies. The company develops a pipeline of precision medicine product candidates that target key muscle proteins and modulators to address genetically defined muscle disorders.

