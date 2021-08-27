Edward P. Garden Sells 50,000 Shares of The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Stock

The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) major shareholder Edward P. Garden sold 50,000 shares of The Wendy’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.33, for a total value of $1,166,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Shares of NASDAQ:WEN traded up $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.34. 1,998,691 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,691,044. The firm has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.81, a PEG ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02. The Wendy’s Company has a 52-week low of $18.86 and a 52-week high of $29.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.08.
The Wendy’s (NASDAQ:WEN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The restaurant operator reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.09. The Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.83% and a net margin of 9.87%. On average, analysts anticipate that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sandy Spring Bank raised its position in shares of The Wendy’s by 184.0% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 1,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $41,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $40,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the second quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Wendy’s in the first quarter worth $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.98% of the company’s stock.
WEN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised The Wendy’s from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $27.00 to $28.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Wendy’s from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Northcoast Research raised The Wendy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, June 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Wendy’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.88.
The Wendy’s Company Profile
The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.
