Einsteinium (EMC2) Price Reaches $0.0597

Einsteinium (CURRENCY:EMC2) traded up 13.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Einsteinium has a total market cap of $13.25 million and $130,805.00 worth of Einsteinium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Einsteinium has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Einsteinium coin can now be purchased for $0.0597 or 0.00000123 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000588 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $174.29 or 0.00359179 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00006149 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0284 or 0.00000059 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000731 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000515 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003186 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0156 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Einsteinium Coin Profile

Einsteinium (CRYPTO:EMC2) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 1st, 2014. Einsteinium’s total supply is 221,944,654 coins. Einsteinium’s official message board is www.emc2.cafe . The Reddit community for Einsteinium is /r/einsteinium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Einsteinium’s official Twitter account is @einsteiniumcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Einsteinium’s official website is www.emc2.foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “The Einsteinium Foundation's goal is to raise capital for leading scientific research. EMC2 is a means for doing so and is built with the same idea in mind as TakeiCoin or OrbitCoin. A Scrypt coin using the Kimoto gravity well with a 50% block reduction and a 60 second block time. “

Buying and Selling Einsteinium

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Einsteinium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Einsteinium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Einsteinium using one of the exchanges listed above.

