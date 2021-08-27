Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) Trading 1.6% Higher

Elanco Animal Health Incorporat (NYSE:ELAT) shares traded up 1.6% on Friday . The company traded as high as $52.28 and last traded at $52.22. 6,738 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 54,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.40.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporat from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Get Elanco Animal Health Incorporat alerts:

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.79%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ELAT. AGF Investments Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 41.7% during the 2nd quarter. AGF Investments Inc. now owns 51,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,234,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,191 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat by 50.6% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,275,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,000 after purchasing an additional 765,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporat during the 2nd quarter worth $6,924,000.

Read More: 52-Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health Incorporat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.