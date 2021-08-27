Electric Vehicle Zone (EVZ) One Day Volume Tops $274,640.00

Electric Vehicle Zone (CURRENCY:EVZ) traded down 0.2% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Electric Vehicle Zone has traded down 16.4% against the dollar. Electric Vehicle Zone has a market cap of $21.47 million and approximately $274,640.00 worth of Electric Vehicle Zone was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electric Vehicle Zone coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0485 or 0.00000100 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002359 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.81 or 0.00053459 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.95 or 0.00130389 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $73.80 or 0.00152861 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003552 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $48,346.59 or 1.00137490 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $491.28 or 0.01017552 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,204.81 or 0.06637940 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Electric Vehicle Zone

Electric Vehicle Zone’s total supply is 8,420,257,832 coins and its circulating supply is 442,733,056 coins. The official website for Electric Vehicle Zone is www.evzlife.com . Electric Vehicle Zone’s official message board is blog.naver.com/zin_life

Buying and Selling Electric Vehicle Zone

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electric Vehicle Zone directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electric Vehicle Zone should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Electric Vehicle Zone using one of the exchanges listed above.

