Electrify.Asia (ELEC) Trading 0.5% Higher This Week

Electrify.Asia (CURRENCY:ELEC) traded 0.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Electrify.Asia coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Electrify.Asia has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. Electrify.Asia has a market capitalization of $600,334.70 and approximately $20,273.00 worth of Electrify.Asia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Electrify.Asia alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.84 or 0.00052761 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00014104 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002045 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.86 or 0.00052796 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $370.47 or 0.00756470 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.15 or 0.00100350 BTC.

Electrify.Asia Profile

Electrify.Asia is a coin. Its genesis date was February 3rd, 2018. Electrify.Asia’s total supply is 749,999,945 coins and its circulating supply is 529,591,779 coins. The official website for Electrify.Asia is electrify.asia . Electrify.Asia’s official Twitter account is @electrifyasia . The Reddit community for Electrify.Asia is /r/electrify and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Electrify.Asia is medium.com/electrifyasia

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrify.Asia is an electricity marketplace for Asian territories, mainly the southwest region and is addressing the need for transparency and security in the consumption of energy. Electrify.Asia uses the blockchain and smart contracts to sell energy and has transacted more than 30GWh of electricity for commercial and industrial customers since March 2017 using their token ELEC. The ELEC token is an ERC20 compliant asset in the Ethereum blockchain and is used within their marketplace to transact energy. “

Electrify.Asia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrify.Asia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrify.Asia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrify.Asia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Electrify.Asia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrify.Asia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.