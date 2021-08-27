Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Shares Acquired by Ibex Investors LLC

Ibex Investors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) by 21.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,719 shares of the game software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares during the quarter. Electronic Arts makes up 0.8% of Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Ibex Investors LLC’s holdings in Electronic Arts were worth $2,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the first quarter worth about $60,479,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 10.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 40,392 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $5,468,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 8.8% during the first quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 30,073 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 19.0% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 196,601 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,614,000 after purchasing an additional 31,360 shares during the period. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Electronic Arts by 25.8% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 154,229 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $20,878,000 after purchasing an additional 31,649 shares during the period. 83.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.66, for a total transaction of $117,328.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.79, for a total transaction of $1,407,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 52,630 shares of company stock worth $7,483,520 over the last ninety days. 0.65% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ EA traded up $1.29 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.76. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,423,173. The company has a market cap of $40.63 billion, a PE ratio of 60.98 and a beta of 0.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.15 and a fifty-two week high of $150.30. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.98%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on EA shares. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $145.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

