Electrum Dark (ELD) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $96.00

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 27th. In the last week, Electrum Dark has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $11,537.70 and $96.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can now be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Electrum Dark alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001257 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000398 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000437 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $73.28 or 0.00151026 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000591 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

Electrum Dark (ELD) is a coin. It launched on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . Electrum Dark’s official website is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Electrum Dark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electrum Dark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electrum Dark should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electrum Dark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Electrum Dark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Electrum Dark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.