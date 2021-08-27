Ellaism Hits Market Capitalization of $67,669.59 (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Ellaism has traded down 24.3% against the dollar. One Ellaism coin can currently be bought for $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges. Ellaism has a market cap of $67,669.59 and $28.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,133.82 or 0.06590278 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.56 or 0.00127364 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000384 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism Profile

ELLA is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

Ellaism Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ellaism using one of the exchanges listed above.

