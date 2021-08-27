Ellaism Trading 24.8% Lower This Week (ELLA)

Ellaism (CURRENCY:ELLA) traded 4.1% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Ellaism coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ellaism has traded 24.8% lower against the US dollar. Ellaism has a market cap of $69,701.87 and approximately $36.00 worth of Ellaism was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,248.58 or 0.06633334 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $64.98 or 0.00132686 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Ellaism is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 11th, 2017. Ellaism’s total supply is 47,486,669 coins and its circulating supply is 47,435,338 coins. The official message board for Ellaism is board.ellaism.io . The official website for Ellaism is ellaism.org . Ellaism’s official Twitter account is @EllaismCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ellaism is /r/ellaism and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ellaism is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Ethash algorithm. Ellaism is using a combination of ETC and ETH code and intends to use exclusively proof of work to secure the blockchain. It benefits from a zero pre-mine and has no mandatory developer fees with all support and development donated freely by the community. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ellaism directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ellaism should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ellaism using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

