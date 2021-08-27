ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Given a €28.00 Price Target by Hauck and Aufhaeuser Analysts

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €28.00 ($32.94) price objective from equities researchers at Hauck and Aufhaeuser in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser’s price target points to a potential upside of 101.73% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price objective on ElringKlinger in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price objective on ElringKlinger and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

ZIL2 stock opened at €13.88 ($16.33) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $879.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is €14.38. ElringKlinger has a 52 week low of €5.66 ($6.66) and a 52 week high of €18.18 ($21.39). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.56.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

