ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $14.38

ElringKlinger AG (ETR:ZIL2) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of €14.38 ($16.92) and traded as high as €14.61 ($17.19). ElringKlinger shares last traded at €14.06 ($16.54), with a volume of 232,308 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ZIL2. DZ Bank reissued a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, May 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on ElringKlinger in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.70 ($13.76) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €13.50 ($15.88) price target on ElringKlinger in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €13.77 ($16.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.04, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $879.44 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of €14.38.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

