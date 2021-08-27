Elysian Price Tops $0.0031 on Exchanges (ELY)

Elysian (CURRENCY:ELY) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 27th. One Elysian coin can currently be bought for about $0.0031 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elysian has a total market capitalization of $303,946.04 and $136,855.00 worth of Elysian was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Elysian has traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002038 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00052767 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00003076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.92 or 0.00014103 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.13 or 0.00053254 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $372.09 or 0.00758327 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.41 or 0.00100704 BTC.

Elysian Coin Profile

ELY is a coin. Its launch date was June 4th, 2018. Elysian’s total supply is 260,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 97,966,210 coins. The official message board for Elysian is medium.com/@Elysian_Ely . Elysian’s official Twitter account is @Elysian_ELY and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elysian is elycoin.io . The Reddit community for Elysian is /r/Elysian_ELY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Elysian is a decentralized E-commerce platform that builds websites on the blockchain for E-commerce merchants. The platform improves security by storing data across a distributed private network using Ethereum's private side-chain for Proof-of-Authority consensus. In addition, the platform creates enhanced user experience through the implementation of Artificial Intelligence for virtual assistance and simple website navigation, and Virtual Reality to promote increased user engagement to lower bounce rates in E-commerce. “

Elysian Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elysian directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elysian should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elysian using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

