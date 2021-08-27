Emerald Crypto (EMD) Trading Down 12.8% Over Last Week

Emerald Crypto (CURRENCY:EMD) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on August 27th. Emerald Crypto has a total market cap of $253,183.09 and $9.00 worth of Emerald Crypto was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Emerald Crypto coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000027 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Emerald Crypto has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 29.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000081 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded up 219.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Aricoin (ARI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000039 BTC.

LiteBitcoin (LBTC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Emerald Crypto Coin Profile

Emerald Crypto is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. Emerald Crypto’s total supply is 19,117,129 coins. The Reddit community for Emerald Crypto is https://reddit.com/r/emeraldcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Emerald Crypto is www.emeraldcrypto.de . Emerald Crypto’s official Twitter account is @Emerald_Crypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Emerald Crypto (EMD) is a cryptocurrency based on LiteCoin. It uses proof of work (POW) to create distributed trustless consensus and solve the double-spend problem. There are dedicated seed nodes for syncing into the right blockchain. Emerald Crypto uses 20 second block time for continuous confirmation of the transactions on its blockchain. The mining difficulty is retargeted after each block and is calculated by using the Dark Gravity Wave 3 algorithm. It is an open source project, that rebranded from Emerald to Emerald Crypto on August 04, 2014. “

Buying and Selling Emerald Crypto

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Emerald Crypto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Emerald Crypto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Emerald Crypto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

