Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) by 36.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,664 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,891 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Emergent BioSolutions worth $2,309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EBS. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in shares of Emergent BioSolutions by 60.0% in the first quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,088 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emergent BioSolutions in the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Emergent BioSolutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in Emergent BioSolutions by 63.8% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Emergent BioSolutions in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. TheStreet lowered shares of Emergent BioSolutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $70.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Chardan Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Emergent BioSolutions from $112.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.20.

NYSE EBS opened at $62.85 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 0.94. Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $55.07 and a 1 year high of $127.20.

Emergent BioSolutions (NYSE:EBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by ($1.48). Emergent BioSolutions had a return on equity of 29.10% and a net margin of 17.51%. On average, research analysts forecast that Emergent BioSolutions Inc. will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc, a life sciences company, focuses on the provision of preparedness and response products and solutions for civilian and military populations that address accidental, deliberate, and naturally occurring public health threats (PHTs). The company's products address PHTs, which include chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosives; emerging infectious diseases; travel health; and emerging health crises and acute/emergency care.

