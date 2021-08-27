Empty Set Dollar Achieves Market Cap of $19.47 Million (ESD)

Empty Set Dollar (CURRENCY:ESD) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 27th. Over the last seven days, Empty Set Dollar has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One Empty Set Dollar coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000089 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Empty Set Dollar has a market cap of $19.47 million and $167,555.00 worth of Empty Set Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002374 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.16 or 0.00053498 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.69 or 0.00128200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.87 or 0.00153114 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003522 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,185.63 or 0.98545528 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $488.12 or 0.00998258 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.01 or 0.06618036 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Empty Set Dollar Profile

Empty Set Dollar was first traded on August 25th, 2020. Empty Set Dollar’s total supply is 446,012,145 coins. The official message board for Empty Set Dollar is medium.com/@0xans . Empty Set Dollar’s official Twitter account is @emptysetsquad and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Empty Set Dollar (ESD) is an algorithmic stablecoin built to be the reserve currency of Decentralized Finance. ESD uses an algorithmic approach to maintaining price stability around a 1 USDC target. This approach relies on a tuned incentivization mechanism to reward actors who promote stability within the protocol. “

Empty Set Dollar Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Empty Set Dollar directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Empty Set Dollar should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Empty Set Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

