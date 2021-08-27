Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) Stock Position Raised by Cutler Capital Management LLC

Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enable Midstream Partners, LP (NYSE:ENBL) by 97.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,100 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 108,000 shares during the period. Cutler Capital Management LLC owned 0.05% of Enable Midstream Partners worth $1,966,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Enable Midstream Partners during the 1st quarter valued at about $73,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter worth approximately $98,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Enable Midstream Partners in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. 7.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently commented on ENBL. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Enable Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Enable Midstream Partners from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.65.

ENBL stock opened at $7.76 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.87 and a beta of 2.50. Enable Midstream Partners, LP has a 12 month low of $3.94 and a 12 month high of $9.91. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.49.

Enable Midstream Partners (NYSE:ENBL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $787.00 million during the quarter. Enable Midstream Partners had a net margin of 5.99% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Enable Midstream Partners, LP will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.51%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 11th. Enable Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.65%.

About Enable Midstream Partners

Enable Midstream Partners LP owns, operates and develops natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. It operates through the following segments: Gathering & Processing, and Transportation & Storage. The Gathering and Processing segment provides natural gas gathering, processing, and fractionation services, as well as crude oil gathering services for its producer customers.

