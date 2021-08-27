Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Stock Price Up 0.6%

Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC) rose 0.6% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $77.87 and last traded at $77.54. Approximately 719,517 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 17% from the average daily volume of 612,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.09.

EHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Encompass Health from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $95.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $104.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Encompass Health presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $99.88.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $79.80.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.19. Encompass Health had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 19.49%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Encompass Health Co. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.75%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 292.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 61,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 45,801 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the period. Orchard Capital Managment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Orchard Capital Managment LLC now owns 108,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,448,000 after purchasing an additional 14,024 shares during the period. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,527,000 after purchasing an additional 46,278 shares during the period. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Encompass Health in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,000. 79.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Encompass Health Company Profile (NYSE:EHC)

Encompass Health Corp. engages in the provision of post-acute healthcare services. It operates through the Inpatient Rehabilitation and Home Health and Hospice segments. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment operates inpatient rehabilitation hospitals that provides rehabilitative treatment and care to patients who are recovering from stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions and amputations.

