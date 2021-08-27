Endava (NYSE:DAVA) PT Raised to $165.00 at Needham & Company LLC

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) had its price objective lifted by analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $120.00 to $165.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.47% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Endava from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Citigroup raised their price target on Endava from $110.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TheStreet raised Endava from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endava from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Endava from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Endava presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $110.11.

DAVA opened at $136.96 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $124.89. Endava has a 1 year low of $48.96 and a 1 year high of $143.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 173.37, a PEG ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 0.89.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Endava by 38.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,363,121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,311,000 after acquiring an additional 938,800 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new position in Endava during the first quarter valued at approximately $75,628,000. Capital International Investors raised its position in Endava by 129.9% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,117,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,652,000 after acquiring an additional 631,247 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in Endava by 66.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 879,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,481,000 after acquiring an additional 349,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Endava by 67.5% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 852,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,223,000 after acquiring an additional 343,560 shares in the last quarter. 42.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Endava plc provides technology services for clients in the consumer products, healthcare, logistics, and retail verticals in Europe, Latin America, and North America. It offers technology and digital advisory services for financial services, healthcare, manufacturing, retail and consumer, business and support services, and TMT sectors; IT strategies; business analysis services in payments, financial services, asset and wealth management, insurance, telecommunications, and digital media areas; program management services; digital product strategy services; and architecture, extended reality, machine learning and artificial intelligence, product design, and user experience and visual design services.

