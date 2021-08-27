Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) Shares Purchased by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) by 26.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,040,543 shares of the mining company’s stock after buying an additional 214,409 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.63% of Endeavour Silver worth $5,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Endeavour Silver by 28.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,082 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $63,000. One One Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Endeavour Silver in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. 22.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Endeavour Silver alerts:

EXK stock opened at $4.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $730.59 million, a P/E ratio of 17.88 and a beta of 1.33. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $7.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 5.10 and a quick ratio of 4.43.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a net margin of 21.99% and a return on equity of 8.95%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 target price on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, July 9th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Pi Financial reiterated a “hold” rating and set a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research note on Friday, June 4th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Endeavour Silver from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.34.

About Endeavour Silver

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

See Also: How Important is Technical Analysis of Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Endeavour Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Endeavour Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.