ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Lou Basenese Sells 45,000 Shares

ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:NDRA) Director Lou Basenese sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.83, for a total value of $82,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

NDRA stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.89. The stock had a trading volume of 279,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,642,823. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89. The stock has a market cap of $79.11 million, a P/E ratio of -4.85 and a beta of 1.20. ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.65 and a 52-week high of $3.10.

ENDRA Life Sciences (NASDAQ:NDRA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Analysts anticipate that ENDRA Life Sciences Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 25,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 11,678 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Tranquility Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ENDRA Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

ENDRA Life Sciences Company Profile

ENDRA Life Sciences, Inc develops medical imaging technology. It operates Thermo-Acoustic Enhanced UltraSound platform to enable clinicians to visualize human tissue composition, function and temperature. The company was founded on July 18, 2007 and is headquartered in Ann Arbor, MI.

