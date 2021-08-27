Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) Short Interest Update

Enel SpA (OTCMKTS:ENLAY) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,300 shares, a drop of 71.5% from the July 29th total of 109,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 721,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Several brokerages have commented on ENLAY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Enel in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Enel in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Enel presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Enel stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $8.97. The company had a trading volume of 338,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 494,087. Enel has a fifty-two week low of $7.85 and a fifty-two week high of $11.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.91 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $9.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 20th were issued a dividend of $0.4349 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 19th.

Enel SpA engages in the electricity generation and distribution and distribution of natural gas. Its products include green power: production of energy from renewable sources; thermal generation: produces electricity for grids; infrastructure and networks: operates power networks; energy supply: energy to homes and businesses; and global trading that manages integrated portfolios that involve hedging activities to reduce risk and regulate energy supply.

