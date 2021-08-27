Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT) Short Interest Update

Energy & Technology, Corp. (OTCMKTS:ENGT) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the July 29th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

ENGT stock opened at $0.02 on Friday. Energy & Technology has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $2.29. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $0.15.

Energy & Technology Company Profile

Energy & Technology Corp. engages in manufacturing, reclamation of essential commodities, energy, technology, oil & gas equipment and products. It offers engineering services to assist customers in the design, improvement, installation, and integration of non-destructive testing components and systems.

