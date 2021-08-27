Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) Stock Position Lessened by Congress Asset Management Co. MA

Congress Asset Management Co. MA decreased its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG) by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,302,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,193 shares during the quarter. Entegris accounts for approximately 1.3% of Congress Asset Management Co. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Congress Asset Management Co. MA owned approximately 0.96% of Entegris worth $160,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 6.4% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 0.9% in the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 12,007 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,342,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.1% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,963 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 3.0% in the first quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 6,041 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $675,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Entegris by 1.4% in the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG traded up $3.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $120.07. 670,996 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 844,334. Entegris, Inc. has a 1 year low of $62.51 and a 1 year high of $126.41. The firm has a market cap of $16.28 billion, a PE ratio of 48.36 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 4.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.89.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. Entegris had a return on equity of 28.50% and a net margin of 16.29%. The business had revenue of $571.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $537.97 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Entegris’s revenue was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 28th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 27th. Entegris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.60%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Entegris in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.20.

In other news, SVP Corey Rucci sold 9,189 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $1,102,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 18,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,264,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.41, for a total value of $238,820.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,812,105.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 69,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,345,710. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Entegris

Entegris, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of specialty materials for microelectronics industry. It operates through the following business segments: Specialty Chemicals and Engineered Materials (SCEM); Advanced Materials Handling (AMH); and Microcontamination Control (MC). The SCEM segment provides purity process chemistries, gases, and materials and delivery systems to support semiconductor and other advance manufacturing processes.

